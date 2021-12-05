Humaniq Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $56,625.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

