Humanscape Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $261.01 million and $102.13 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

