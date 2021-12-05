Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) will post $45.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.16 million and the highest is $48.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $135.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.35 million to $138.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.60 million, with estimates ranging from $231.10 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

HUT stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO.

