Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $411,552.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $10.04 or 0.00020366 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $38.74 million and approximately $411,552.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.25 or 0.08366109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00079241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,125.63 or 0.97623634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,668,536 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

