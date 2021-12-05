I/O Coin Price Hits $0.0757 on Exchanges (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,775.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00271536 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003650 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,265,640 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

