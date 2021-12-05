ICHI Market Capitalization Tops $20.88 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and $20,717.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00011025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08399496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.38 or 1.00668204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,872,332 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

