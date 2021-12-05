Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.29

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $4,292.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.