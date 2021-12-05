Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $103.46 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004668 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.56 or 0.08445362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,988.74 or 0.99464377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00078941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

