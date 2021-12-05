Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of ILPT opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

