Invesco Ltd. Acquires 11,708 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMO opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

