Invesco Ltd. Acquires 163,326 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 997.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Mitek Systems worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $629,430. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITK opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.29 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

