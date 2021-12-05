Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,383 Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Altus Midstream worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Altus Midstream during the second quarter worth about $339,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

ALTM opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 3.56. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Altus Midstream Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.