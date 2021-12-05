Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Tenneco worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,922 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

