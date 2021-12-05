Invesco Ltd. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Universal Electronics worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.