Invesco Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 56.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 184,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 155,259 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 92.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 126,197 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 197.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 169,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 112,309 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 66.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 252,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 100,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.