Invesco Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 1,947.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.46% of Cara Therapeutics worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 491,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,180 shares of company stock worth $472,757. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $658.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

