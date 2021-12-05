Invesco Ltd. Has $3.52 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,471,000 after purchasing an additional 370,310 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

TowneBank stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

