Invesco Ltd. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.15% of California Resources worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $443,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $934,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $448,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $40.55 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,477,845 shares of company stock worth $63,458,468 over the last three months.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

