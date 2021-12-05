Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Oasis Petroleum worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 157,802 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $44,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $133.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. Research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

