Invesco Ltd. Sells 115,919 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,919 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Keros Therapeutics worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $253,931.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

KROS opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

