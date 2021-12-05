Invesco Ltd. Sells 14,401 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,401 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 488,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLX. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.