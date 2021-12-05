Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,148 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.12% of Main Street Capital worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after buying an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Main Street Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

