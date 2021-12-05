Invesco Ltd. Sells 57,997 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 181.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,846,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,009 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $626.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

