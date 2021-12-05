Invesco Ltd. Takes $3.29 Million Position in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 709,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.44% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XXII. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 122.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $379.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

