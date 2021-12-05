Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 137.6% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $383.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

