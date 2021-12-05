Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) by 765.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPMV opened at $39.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27.

