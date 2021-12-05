Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 615 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $183.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

