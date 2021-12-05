Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 13,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $159,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $985,169. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 222.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 425,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 293,762 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 403.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 602,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 483,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 338,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

