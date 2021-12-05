iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 437,721 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $73.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.99.

