iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $69.87.

