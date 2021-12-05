iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

