iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 4th Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 9.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned about 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $48,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

