iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $292.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

