iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $90,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

