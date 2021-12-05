iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $85.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

