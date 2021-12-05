iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $220.99 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

