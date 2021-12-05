Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.74 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $891,818.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

