Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITMR shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $493.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.73. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Itamar Medical by 301,119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 301,119 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,052,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,394,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

