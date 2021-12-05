Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 2,290 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 51,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $249.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

