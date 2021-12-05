Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

