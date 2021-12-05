Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $240.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.44 and its 200 day moving average is $222.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

