Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 675 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

