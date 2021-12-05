Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOUT opened at $97.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.24. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $154.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

