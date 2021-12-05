Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $63,877.86 and approximately $19,220.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

