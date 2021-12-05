JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.69.

