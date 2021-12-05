Kangal (KANGAL) Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Kangal (CURRENCY:KANGAL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Kangal has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $5,174.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kangal coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kangal has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00057269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.25 or 0.08366109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00079241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,125.63 or 0.97623634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken . Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kangal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kangal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kangal using one of the exchanges listed above.

