Karura Price Hits $3.97 (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Karura coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.97 or 0.00008109 BTC on exchanges. Karura has a market cap of $72.69 million and $3.22 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00055464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,130.19 or 0.08438110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00061230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,974.21 or 1.00055810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00079007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins.

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

