KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Capitalization Achieves $85.69 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $85.69 million and approximately $768,919.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $138.74 or 0.00280731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00216518 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

