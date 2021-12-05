Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,176 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 680,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,034,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,859,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $199.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $201.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

