Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Kirby worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 163,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,470,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 201,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,363,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,710,000 after acquiring an additional 139,005 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE KEX opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

